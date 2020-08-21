Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Accenture by 60.0% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Accenture by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.5% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 868,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.61. 1,279,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

