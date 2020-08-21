Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $5,949,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 61,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,903,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

