Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,078. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

