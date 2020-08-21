Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 225 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $775,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.97. 1,989,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

