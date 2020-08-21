Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

