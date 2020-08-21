Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,197 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 2,828,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,262. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

