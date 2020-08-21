Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

