Winding Tree Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.87 million and $977.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00122064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.01736525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.