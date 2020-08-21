Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,145. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

