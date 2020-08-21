Yeti Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,235 call options.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $14,101,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,692 shares of company stock worth $19,589,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth about $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yeti by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,891. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

