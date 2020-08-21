Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,593,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,438,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 55,453 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $173.18. 1,051,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

