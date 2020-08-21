Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $2,829,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,197. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

