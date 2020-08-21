Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $11,966,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,026. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.