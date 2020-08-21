Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post sales of $16.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $42.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

HRTX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 710,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,248. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

