Zacks: Brokerages Expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to post sales of $209.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.10 million. Archrock reported sales of $244.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $877.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $892.58 million, with estimates ranging from $845.05 million to $940.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 88.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Archrock by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Archrock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Archrock by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 771,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.85. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.