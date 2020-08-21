Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.50.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.88. 4,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $314.74. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.07.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

