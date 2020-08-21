Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

SPNE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,532,000 after acquiring an additional 623,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

