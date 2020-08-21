Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to “Buy”

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.