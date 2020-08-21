Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to “Buy”

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,232. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

