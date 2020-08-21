ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

