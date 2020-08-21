Zealium (NZL) Trading 54.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 53.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $18,145.78 and $24.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,202,026 coins and its circulating supply is 14,202,026 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.