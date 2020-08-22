-$0.13 EPS Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Livexlive Media reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,246 shares of company stock worth $92,583. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,769. The company has a market capitalization of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.23. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

