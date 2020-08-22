$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.32. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.45. 709,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,428,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

