-$0.59 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.90). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

TPTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.25. 384,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,282. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,224,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 306,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

