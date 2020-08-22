$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 355,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.54. 190,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

