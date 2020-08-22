$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 1,805,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,753. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

