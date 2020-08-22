$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. 2,730,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,201. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

