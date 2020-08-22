$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.93. 461,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
