$1.15 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 962,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 662,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 500,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

