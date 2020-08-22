$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.81. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $202.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.