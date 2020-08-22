$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.88 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.