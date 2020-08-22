$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.88 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

