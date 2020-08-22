10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881,107.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,896,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,388.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

TXG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,450. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

