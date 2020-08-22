127,463 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 127,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 3.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 4,980,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,810. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.