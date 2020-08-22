1,653 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,739,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $290,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock worth $4,124,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,497,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a market capitalization of $748.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

