$2.38 EPS Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. 1,783,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $202.27.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.