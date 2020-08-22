$36.09 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $36.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $34.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $139.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $143.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.76 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $190.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $75,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.72. 783,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $463.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

