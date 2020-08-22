$36.09 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $36.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $34.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $139.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $143.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.76 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $190.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $75,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.72. 783,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $463.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.