3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $161.71. 2,004,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

