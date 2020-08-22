$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,776.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 598,880 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,201. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

