5,096 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.82. 2,085,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

