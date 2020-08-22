5,589 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE USB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 5,998,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,405. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.