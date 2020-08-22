649 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.02. 1,150,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,001. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

