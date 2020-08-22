8,758 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,751 shares of company stock valued at $12,962,831 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $136.60. 355,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.81. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.