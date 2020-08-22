96,586 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 4,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 858,800 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 60.9% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 989,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

IQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

