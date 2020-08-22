$993.30 Million in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $993.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $975.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,591. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $198.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.