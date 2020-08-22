AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,812,000 after buying an additional 1,630,022 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

