Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in July

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSWF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.09. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

