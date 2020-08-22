Abulaba Market Cap Reaches $1,752.50 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Abulaba has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $1,752.50 and $15.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.73 or 0.05425099 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Abulaba (AAA) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

