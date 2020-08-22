Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $303,423.13 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $303,423.13 and $457,873.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 23,552,250 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

