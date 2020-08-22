Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.21. 5,076,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,232. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

