AdEx Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $1.16 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,857,524 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

