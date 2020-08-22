Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Adobe by 10.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 18.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,042. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $479.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.55 and a 200 day moving average of $380.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

